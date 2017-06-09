Tyne & Wear

Man armed with knife 'holds job centre staff'

Clifford Street in Byker
Image caption Police have closed the roads around the Jobcentre as a precaution

Staff at a Jobcentre in Newcastle are being held by a man armed with a knife.

The armed man entered the premises on Clifford Street in Byker at about 08:00 BST. Several members of staff are thought to be held there, police said.

Police negotiators are at the scene and the roads around the premises have been closed as a precaution.

Northumbria Police said the man responsible was known to the Jobcentre and it was being treated as an isolated incident at this stage.

A statement from police said: "Police are aware that there are a number of concerns about the ongoing situation in Byker following recent terror incidents in Manchester and London.

"At this time there is no information or intelligence to suggest this is a terrorist incident."

Byker Metro station closed

No-one is believed to have been injured.
Image caption Metro passengers have been advised to avoid the area if possible

Nearby student accommodation has been evacuated and Byker Metro station has been closed.

Nexus, which runs the metro, has advised passengers to avoid the area if at all possible.

