Nick Clegg loses Sheffield Hallam seat
- 9 June 2017
- From the section England
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Labour has defeated the former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg and taken Sheffield Hallam.
Mr Clegg lost to Labour's Jared O Mara by more than 2,000 votes.