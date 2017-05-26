On or off? Bank holiday events after Manchester attack

Image caption The Great Manchester Run is one of the events to go ahead amid increased security

As the country reels in the aftermath of the arena attack in Manchester, what has been the impact on events due to take place over the bank holiday weekend?

Although there may have been some questions around whether gatherings would still go ahead, the vast majority of people seem to be determined to carry on regardless.

Here's a round-up of what's on and what's off in the UK, and some guidance about heightened security.

Community events

Image copyright Birmingham Pride

At Birmingham Pride, which is due to go ahead on Saturday and Sunday, security arrangements have been reviewed and a remembrance silence will be held before the start of the festival's Carnival Parade in Victoria Square.

Organisers say: "Birmingham is a great city and, like Manchester, we shall be showing the world our true spirit of love, unity, and support for one another whilst honouring the victims of Monday night's attack".

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Murray, of West Midlands Police, said they were expecting tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

"I appreciate that people planning to attend may feel a sense of nervousness - I would like to take this opportunity to give you some reassurance that a full policing operation is in place and is subject to ongoing reviews.," he added.

"We will have a large number of police officers, specials and police staff on hand to keep the public safe - this isn't only for the Pride event, but also for anyone visiting the city to enjoy all it has to offer."

Music

Radio 1's Big Weekend will go ahead this weekend in Hull with heightened security. Ben Cooper, controller of Radio 1 and 1Xtra, said: "Radio 1 has taken security so seriously, we would not be going ahead if we didn't think we could provide a safe and secure event this weekend.

"The safety of everyone involved in Big Weekend is our priority, whether that be our audience, the artists or the people working across the weekend."

Expect to see police, dogs and thorough searches with security stationed at travel depots as well as at the gates to the festival.

The Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth will go ahead as planned: "Our security plan is a constantly evolving plan and not a static document. This plan is signed off by the police and they are happy with our plans and will be on site with us".

Luton International Carnival is also carrying on, but with "increased vigilance", organisers say.

About 30,000 people are expected each day on Saturday and Sunday at the Common People Festival, held at two sites - Southampton Common and Oxford's South Park. Festival organiser Rob da Bank said: "We can't let these people get us down. The message is 'the show will go on'."

Take That's Liverpool Arena performance, which was scheduled for Tuesday but suspended in the wake of the attack, has been postponed to Friday. Gary Barlow says extra security is in place and the tour will carry on as normal.

He posted a tweet to say: "See you Friday night Liverpool! We need to sing a little louder, reach a little higher and clap our hands a little harder together."

Sports

Image copyright PA Image caption Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday

The FA cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday at 17:30 BST will go ahead but Chelsea has cancelled Sunday's Premier League victory parade through the streets of west London.

A Chelsea statement read: "Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday."

Arsenal had been set to broadcast the cup final live on a big screen at the Emirates Stadium, but the club has cancelled the event. It said there would be no parade if it wins the FA Cup.

It's also the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen, which is to be held at Hampden Park, Glasgow. There will be full bag and body searches and spectators should arrive in plenty of time for the 15:00 BST kick-off.

Supporters attending this weekend's football play-off finals at Wembley are being urged to arrive at least an hour before kick-off.

Blackpool take on Exeter City in League Two on Sunday, while Huddersfield Town face Reading in Monday's Championship match. Both games start at 15:00 BST. A minute's silence will be held before both games, with players and match officials wearing black armbands.

Premiership Rugby said there would be a minute's silence before Saturday's final between Wasps and Exeter at Twickenham.

Kell Brook's IBF world welterweight title fight with Errol Spence will go ahead at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Saturday night will see an increased police presence, organisers say, as full body searches will be undertaken on entry to the stadium. No bags will be allowed inside.

The Great Manchester Run will go ahead on Sunday following talks over security and the Great City Games will also take place in Manchester on Friday evening. "Manchester is a truly resilient city and we look forward to successfully hosting these great sporting events," city councillor Luthfur Rahman said.

Formula 1 is expected to observe a silence before this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. F1's teams, the majority of which are based in Britain, have also agreed to have #Manchester on their cars.

Family

The Geronimo Festival, a family event in Cheshire, is going ahead with a full-time security team to monitor the site even when it is closed to the public, random searches, limited capacity in some areas, and the presence of police.

There will also be a strictly-enforced "no lone adult" policy.

On the festival's Facebook page, many people have said they've decided not to go. One mother said: "I've finally made the decision that we will not be attending. Much better to feel safe than uncomfortable."

However others are determined to carry on. One father wrote: "In true British fashion, the show must go on. We cannot live in hiding for the rest of our lives. They will win! I'm scared myself but... brave face and I'm really looking forward to it and acting like a big kid for my daughter."

English Heritage has said all of its sites remain open and all events are going ahead as planned, although there will be bag searches at some locations, including Stonehenge and Dover Castle.

County shows

In the North East of England, the Northumberland County Show will be staged on Monday with "heightened security measures as a result of the increased threat level".

Judy Willis, organiser of the annual agricultural event which attracts about 20,000 visitors, told the BBC armed officers would patrol the site at Bywell, near Stocksfield, and "strategic plans" are in place for a variety of scenarios.

Large numbers are also expected to attend the Skylive Airshow being staged at Durham Tees Valley Airport, near Darlington, on Saturday.

Saturday's Shropshire County Show will be "business as usual" according to director Ian Bebbington, with the addition to the schedule of a special announcement to remember the victims of the attack.