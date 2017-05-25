Music mogul Jonathan King charged with historical sex offences

Image copyright PA Image caption Jonathan King will appear before magistrates next month

Former music mogul Jonathan King has been charged with 18 sexual offences relating to nine boys aged 14 to 16.

Mr King, 72, from Bayswater, west London, is accused of carrying out the offences between between 1970 and 1986.

He was charged by Surrey Police as part of Operation Ravine, which has been looking into allegations linked to the Walton Hop Disco in Walton-on-Thames.

Mr King has been released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 26 June.