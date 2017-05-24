Five die as car and lorry crash on M6 in Staffordshire

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The carriageway was closed southbound between junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and 14 for Stafford

Five people have died in a collision involving a lorry and a car on the M6 in Staffordshire.

The driver and four passengers of the car were killed in the crash southbound between junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and 14 for Stafford.

One person was also critically injured, Staffordshire Police said. The stretch of motorway was shut at about 04:30 BST and will be closed for some "considerable" time, the force added.

The male lorry driver was uninjured.

A sixth person in the car, a man in his 40s, suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash at Seighford, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

He was taken by ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Highways England said it had removed the central barrier to release traffic trapped within the southbound carriageway between junction 15 and 14.

Earlier, Staffordshire Fire Service said there was "severe gridlock" in the area and motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.

Police thanked drivers for their "patience and understanding" and asked for any witnesses to contact them.

A detailed investigation into the collision had begun, the force said.

Fire crews from Stone and Longton are dealing with the crash.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "When emergency services arrived they discovered a car with six occupants inside which had been involved in a significant collision with a HGV.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the driver and four passengers. All five were confirmed dead on scene."