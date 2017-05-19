Ex-Newcastle youth coach George Ormond faces sex charges

Image copyright North News Image caption George Ormond will appear in court next month

Former Newcastle United youth coach George Ormond has been charged with 29 sex offences, police have said.

The 61-year-old, of Newton Abbot, Devon, is alleged to have committed the offences between 1973 and 1998.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on 9 June, Northumbria Police said.

The charges followed an investigation into "non-recent child sexual abuse in the sporting community", the force added.

Ormond is the first person to be charged as part of Operation Tide, which was set up late last year to look into allegations of child sex abuse at football clubs in the North East.

In November, Newcastle United said it would co-operate fully with the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said inquiries were continuing.

He added: "We urge anyone who may have been a victim of abuse or has any information about suspected abuse within any sporting community to come forward and report it to us."