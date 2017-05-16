Moors Murderer Ian Brady dies

Image copyright PA Image caption Serial killer Ian Brady had been ill for some time

Moors Murderer Ian Brady, who killed five children with Myra Hindley, has died aged 79.

He had been held at Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit in Merseyside, since 1985.

Brady was jailed for three murders in 1966 and later confessed to two more.

A Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: "We can confirm a 79-year-old patient in long-term care at Ashworth High Secure Hospital has died after becoming physically unwell."

Notorious murderer who refused to show remorse

Brady, alongside Hindley - who died in prison in 2002 - tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s in crimes that shocked the nation.

Four of the victims were buried on Saddleworth Moor, near Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Brady and Hindley murdered five children in the 1960s

Brady who was born in Glasgow but later moved to Manchester was jailed in 1966 for the killings of 12-year-old John Kilbride, Lesley Ann Downey, aged 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

Appeals over remains

Almost 20 years later, in 1985, he admitted the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, who was 12.

Brady never revealed where Keith Bennett's remains were buried, despite numerous appeals for him to do so.

His mother Winnie Johnson, who died in 2012, had repeatedly pleaded for Brady to reveal where he had disposed of her son's body.

Keith's brother Alan runs a website, Searching for Keith, in an ongoing attempt to locate his body.

Speaking about the case of victim Lesley Ann Downey, former police officer Norman Brennan told of the "grief and torment" he had seen on the faces of her mother and father.

'Destroyed lives'

He told BBC Two's Newsnight: "To know that your daughter was lost, alone and murdered and then actually her death was recorded, the grief can never ever be etched from your mind.

"Those two individuals, Myra Hindley and Ian Brady, they didn't just destroy five young children's lives.

"The... false hopes that they gave the families for over 50 years destroyed all of the families as well, even to this day."

Brady had been on successive hunger strikes since 1999, arguing he should be allowed to die, but had been force-fed because he was considered mentally ill.

Image copyright PA Image caption Brady never revealed where Keith Bennett's remains were buried

He campaigned for several years to be moved from Ashworth to a Scottish prison where he would not be force-fed and be allowed to die if he wished.

A Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said Brady died at 18:03 BST.

The spokesman was unable to confirm the cause of Brady's death, but said he had been given oxygen for a while.

Brady was not found dead in his room, the spokesman said, but he was unable to confirm if anyone was with him when he died, adding: "Quite possibly. I don't know."