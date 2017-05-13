Nissan's Sunderland plant hit by cyber-attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The Nissan site on Wearside employs 7,000 people

Car firm Nissan's Sunderland plant has been hit by the worldwide ransomware attack with production affected.

Bosses said the firm's staff are "working to resolve the issue".

"Like many organisations our plant was subject to a ransomware attack affecting some of our systems on Friday evening," a spokesman confirmed.

The government's emergency committee, COBRA, is to meet later to discuss the global cyber attack which also disabled NHS computers in England and Scotland.

Cyber-security firm Avast said it had seen 75,000 cases of the ransomware - known as WannaCry and variants of that name - around the world.

The attack that also hit about 40 NHS organisations was "unprecedented" in scale, Europe's police agency says.