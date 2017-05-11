Unexplained death of man in Reading 'not suspicious'
11 May 2017
The "unexplained" death of a man found with serious head injuries is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
A 55-year-old was found unconscious at a property in Prince of Wales Avenue, Reading, on Sunday. He died on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police appealed to trace a female witness, who has since been located.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, and officers will continue to probe the cause of death.