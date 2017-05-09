England

Lincolnshire: Your questions on the general election

  • 9 May 2017
  • From the section England
Ballot boxes

On 8 June voters across Lincolnshire will go to the polls to choose MPs to represent their constituencies.

We want to hear what questions you have about the general election in your area.

These could range from local issues and boundary changes to why we vote on Thursdays.

Send us your questions using the form below: