Tour de Yorkshire Sportive crash: Killed cyclist identified

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Cyclist David Worthington died after being seriously injured in a crash involving a coach

A cyclist who died six days after colliding with a coach while taking part in the Tour De Yorkshire Sportive has been identified.

David Worthington, 51, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was badly injured in the crash near Wortley on 30 April and died on 6 May.

South Yorkshire Police said Mr Worthington had been taking part in the amateur cycling event when the collision happened in Finkle Street Lane.

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

