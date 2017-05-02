Norton Canes motorcyclist killed in crash with car

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The car and motorcycle were travelling towards Weston-under-Lizard

A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car.

The man, who was riding a Suzuki motorbike, crashed with a Renault Megane on A5 Watling Street, near Weston-under-Lizard, on Monday.

The motorcyclist, of Norton Canes, was pronounced dead at the scene near Chester Road at about 17:30 BST, police said.

"Specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time," a police spokesman said.

Any witnesses were urged to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101.

