England

Norton Canes motorcyclist killed in crash with car

  • 2 May 2017
  • From the section England
A5 Watling Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The car and motorcycle were travelling towards Weston-under-Lizard

A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car.

The man, who was riding a Suzuki motorbike, crashed with a Renault Megane on A5 Watling Street, near Weston-under-Lizard, on Monday.

The motorcyclist, of Norton Canes, was pronounced dead at the scene near Chester Road at about 17:30 BST, police said.

"Specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time," a police spokesman said.

Any witnesses were urged to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101.

For more Staffordshire news

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites