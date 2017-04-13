Bandit the ferret completes Hadrian's Wall fundraising hike

A man and his pet ferret have walked the length of Hadrian's Wall to raise money for motor neurone disease, which killed his mother.

Charlie Hammerton and Bandit hiked 84 miles (135km) in three days from Wallsend to Bowness-on-Solway following his mother's funeral.

The 22-year-old from Ipswich said he was "suffering a little bit" and Bandit was "fine but really sleepy".

The pair raised more than £3,000 for charity during the walk.