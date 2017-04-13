Ferret completes 84-mile Hadrian's Wall fundraising hike

Image copyright Charlie Hammerton Image caption During their hike they were joined by other ferrets and their owners - as well as dogs, horses and even a cat

A man and his pet ferret have walked the length of Hadrian's Wall to raise money for motor neurone disease, which killed his mother.

Charlie Hammerton and Bandit hiked 84 miles (135km) in four days from Newcastle to Bowness-on-Solway following his mother's funeral.

The 22-year-old from Ipswich said he was "suffering a little bit" and Bandit was "fine but really sleepy".

The pair raised more than £3,000 for charity during the walk.

Image caption Well wishers gave Charlie and Bandit donations during the hike

"I started the walk as me grieving," said Mr Hammerton, an RAF airman.

"I wanted to get out on the open air wand go for a walk with my mate Bandit.

"Now it's over all that is behind me and it's a really emotional time."

Mr Hammerton chose Hadrian's Wall because he said the Romans were the people who "domesticated the ferret" and would have walked their ferrets along the same route.

During their hike they were joined by other ferrets and their owners for support - as well as dogs, horses and even a cat.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Jan Hammerton, pictured with her son a decade ago, died of motor neurone disease in March

Mr Hammerton was fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, where his mother died last month, and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

There is no cure for MND, which attacks the nerves that control movement, leaving people unable to move, talk and, eventually, breathe.