Virgin Trains East Coast staff to stage 48-hour strike

Image copyright PA Image caption Virgin Trains East Coast runs services between London, the North East and Scotland

Staff on Virgin Trains East Coast are to stage a 48-hour strike in a row over the role of guards and jobs, the RMT union has announced.

The stoppage, on 28 and 29 April, follows recent strikes by three other train operators in rows over staffing.

The union said it wanted "explicit clarification" from Virgin on the future role of guards.

Virgin said it had not yet received any formal notice of industrial action from the RMT.

The company, which operates services between London, north-east England and Scotland, has so far not commented further.

A union statement said: "The only response the company has offered is to repeat the vague and non-committal mantra of 'within our discussions we have confirmed that the safety-critical duties of the guard will remain on the train'.

"This mealy-mouthed form of words gives no reassurance to RMT members in the front line nor any protection from the possible introduction of driver-only operation."

'Simply appalling'

A spokesman said consultation over "widespread on-board changes" had been going on for more than a year, adding that the company had implemented the changes from March without a formal agreement.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash added: "It is simply appalling that Virgin East Coast have refused to give the most basic assurances on the safety-critical role of the guard on their trains continuing into the future."

The RMT is already embroiled in disputes over staffing and driver-only trains with Southern, Merseyrail and Arriva Trains North.

Its members with the three operators staged a 24-hour strike on the day of the Grand National.