Fujitsu staff in fresh strike action

Image caption Fujitsu chairman Masami Yamamoto previously warned the firm would reconsider its UK investments if the country left the European Union

Staff at Japanese electronics firm Fujitsu are to take further strike action in the UK as part of a dispute over cuts to jobs and pensions.

The union Unite said the company, which announced 1,800 job cuts in October, was "keeping them in the dark over its plans for the future".

Members will strike for 24 hours on 13 and 24 April and two days on 20 April. It follows four other days of action.

The firm has a range of businesses in the UK, employing 14,000 people.

Workers in Crewe, Edinburgh, London, Manchester, Stevenage, Wakefield, Warrington, Basingstoke, Belfast, Birmingham and Bracknell will be involved.

'Transformation programme'

Ian Tonks, Unite national officer, said: "The way Fujitsu is treating its workforce and keeping them in the dark over its plans for the future is beyond contempt.

"This is a workforce that has worked hard to make Fujitsu in the UK highly profitable, yet their reward is job cuts and pension reductions, while the company frustrates Unite's attempts to minimise compulsory redundancies."

Announcing the cuts last year, Fujitsu said it was part of a "transformation programme" within the company and not linked to Brexit, although Fujitsu chairman Masami Yamamoto said last May the firm would reconsider its investments in the UK if it left the European Union.

Fujitsu has not commented on the strike announcement.