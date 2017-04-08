Cheshunt care home fire: Two dead and 33 rescued

Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Residents were taken to a nearby rest centre to be assessed

Two people have died and 33 had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a residential care home in Hertfordshire, the county's fire service has said.

Five ambulance crews, two ambulance officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a volunteer doctor were sent to Newgrange Care Home in Cadmore Lane, Cheshunt, at about 06:00 BST.

Residents were taken to a nearby rest centre to be assessed.

Three needed hospital treatment for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Hertfordshire Fire Control tweeted to say 12 pumps had been sent to the care home and an "excellent effort" had been made by all those involved in the rescue.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Crews from three fire services attended the scene

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers attended and assisted with the evacuation of the building and helped to transport residents to an emergency reception centre, which was set up nearby.

"Sadly, it has now been confirmed that two people have died during the incident and our thoughts are with the families of all those affected.

"Investigations are being led by the fire service at this stage and we will continue to provide assistance where necessary."

More than £500 has already been raised through an online fund set up to help residents of the care home in the aftermath of the blaze.

Image copyright Paul Wood Image caption A total of 12 pumps were used to tackle the flames

Hertfordshire County Council tweeted: "We are now working closely with Broxbourne Borough Council and health services to assess the needs of residents and arrange suitable accommodation."

"We'd like to pay tribute to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue for their work," the statement added.

Image copyright Paul Wood Image caption The fire service is leading the investigation into the cause of the blaze

