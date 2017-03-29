Merseyrail announces Grand National rail strike timetable

Image copyright Merseyrail Image caption The 24-hour strike is planned to take place on Grand National Day

A contingency train timetable has been drawn up by Merseyrail to combat strike action on Grand National day.

The company said services will operate every seven-and-a-half minutes "at key times" on 8 April.

Members of the RMT union are striking for 24 hours as part of a dispute over staffing and the role of conductors.

The 24-hour strike is planned for Grand National Day only and will not affect other days of the Grand National Festival.

Merseyrail said it had prioritised the route between Aintree and the city centre, with the replacement timetable in place between 11:15 and 13:30 BST and then between 17:30 and 19:15.

There will be fewer trains or no trains at all on other parts of the network, although rail replacement buses will run on certain lines.

Managing director Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde said: "Despite the RMT's best efforts to scupper this iconic event, we are putting our passengers and the city region first."

Up to 2,000 staff at Southern rail, Merseyrail and Northern rail walked out on 13 March in the dispute but only limited disruption was reported.

Talks to avoid fresh strikes have ended without agreement.

Members of the public are advised check the timetables for full details during the strike.