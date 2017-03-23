London attack: Students hit by car on Westminster visit

Image caption Ambulance crews treated people on Westminster Bridge and on the road to Parliament Square after a car hit pedestrians

Four students from a Lancashire university were among the 40 people injured in the Westminster attack.

Owen Lambert and Travis Frain, from Edge Hill University, were struck when a car drove along the pavement on Westminster Bridge at the outset of the attack.

They were part of a group of 13 students on a visit, with a lecturer, to the Houses of Parliament.

Both young men were described as "walking wounded".

Mr Lambert, 18, from Morecambe, is understood to have required stitches to a head wound, while Mr Frain, from Darwin, suffered a wrist injury. Two other students needed treatment for lesser injuries.

Image copyright Google Image caption The students are studying at Edge Hill University on Ormskirk

Dr John Cater, vice chancellor of the university, told BBC North West Tonight that the students were on the first day of a two-day visit to London. They had been inside the House of Commons watching Prime Minister's Questions two hours before the attack.

He added: "Our assumption is that they were either knocked over by other people or struck by the vehicle.

"Obviously all of them will be somewhat traumatised by what they have seen."