Image copyright PA Image caption The A69 in Hexham and the A66 near Brough were both hit by snow

It might be springtime, but it certainly does not look or feel that way for those living in the higher parts of the north of England where snow has settled.

Although it is a far cry from the severe wintry conditions of 2010, some roads have been closed.

Parts of the M6 around Shap and Tebay were among the areas worst affected.

A small number of schools were closed, and police have urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys.

Image copyright Jeff Ashton Image caption The A66 was closed at Brough, as was the Kirkstone Pass, and Corney Fell

Image caption Skis were left abandoned near the M6 which was one of the roads most affected during the morning's rush hour

Image copyright Tony Rumsey Image caption The A6 between Shap and Kendal was also blocked by snow

Image copyright PA Image caption At Langley Castle in Northumberland this brave pair got stuck in to clear the road

Image copyright Scott Bisset Image caption The snow also reached parts of the north-east of England including Weardale