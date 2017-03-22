Thames Water fined £20m for sewage spill

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Sewage poured onto Upper Thames Sailing Club's pontoon

Thames Water has been fined a record £20m after pumping nearly 1.5 billion litres of untreated sewage into the River Thames.

The company admitted water pollution and other offences at sewage facilities in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Fish and birds died following the spills in 2013 and 2014.

The £20.3 million fine is the largest penalty handed down to a water utility for an environmental disaster.

Judge Francis Sheridan said the scale of the problem was such that it must have been known up the chain of command.

He told Aylesbury Crown Court it was inconceivable that all the individual managers made the same decisions to run pumps at half levels, calling it a "shocking and disgraceful state of affairs".

He added: "It should not be cheaper to offend than to take appropriate precautions."

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Sewage foam collected around boats in Bourne End Marina, Little Marlow

The spills occurred at four Thames Water Utilities Ltd sewage treatment works at Aylesbury, Didcot, Henley and Little Marlow, as well as a large sewage pumping system in Littlemore in Oxford.

Hundreds of fish were killed and sewage spilled into nature reserves, while nappies and other debris went into the Thames.

Manholes also overflowed and fewer dragon flies were reported.

Environmental damage was caused in the riverside towns of Henley and Marlow.

Company director Richard Aylard said: "We have failed in our responsibility to the environment and that hurts both personally and professionally, because we do care.

"We've also failed in our responsibility to our customers who pay us to provide an essential public service all the time, every day and not just some of the time, and we apologise for all of those failings."

The company has 21 days to pay the fine.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Dead fish were left floating in the River Thame following a spill at Aylesbury

Robert Davis, from the Environment Agency, called it some of the worst pollution he had witnessed.

He added: "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. The river was visibly polluted bank to bank with sewage.

"It was grey, it was lifeless, it had fish floating along it, and was polluted as far as the eye can see both downstream and upstream. It was really sad to see such a beautiful river so badly polluted."

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The water was described as 'black' and 'horrible' by campaigner Doug Kennedy

Louise Bowe, River Thame Conservation Trust chief executive, said: "We have been shocked as the catalogue of events from 2013 have come out in court.

"It was much worse than we thought and explains how the devastating damage to the river came about.

"Poor quality sewage effluent being released reduces oxygen in the water. Fish and other aquatic wildlife struggle to survive and the whole ecosystem can be damaged for many years.

"Some large fish that were killed cannot be replaced as species like large mature chub and roach are simply not available."

Image copyright Empics Image caption Thames Water admitted water pollution and other offences

Doug Kennedy, from Cuddington, set up the Save the River Thame project after being "appalled" by the spills.

He said: "I was very shocked to find large dead fish on the river. The river was black. It had rather horrid little black flies bouncing over it. You couldn't see into it, it was just horrible.

"It's absolutely disgusting what was going on [at the sewage treatment works]… but we weren't aware of it.

"[There was] floating disgusting material - raw sewage - on the River Thames, as well as on the Thame."