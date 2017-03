From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting was at the junction of Bedford Road and Ilford Road

A man has died after being shot in east London, police have said.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of the shooting at the Ilford Lane junction with Bedford Road, Ilford, at 22:10 GMT.

Emergency services found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound, the force said.

Despite the efforts of paramedics to save him, he died shortly before 23:30.

No arrests have been made.