A cookbook from 1793 that was discovered by monks is to be published.

Among recipes for Calves Head Turtle Fashion and Fricassee of Pigs Feet and Ears is a more familiar dish - chicken curry.

Its inclusion in the Downside Abbey book highlights the global influence on the port of Bristol at the time.

We asked Michelin-starred chef Josh Eggleton to recreate the dish, which will feature in the Bristol Georgian Cookbook.