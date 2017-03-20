Choice rather than 'never-ending traffic jam'

The government's £15bn plan to triple investment in the national road infrastructure in England by the end of the decade is not only wrong-headed but counterproductive according to the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

Ralph Smyth, head of Infrastructure and Legal at the CPRE, tells the Today programme we need to “widen peoples travel choices rather than being in a forever growing traffic jam”.

Sir John Armitt, deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission and former president of the Institution of Civil Engineers, tells the Today programme we need to improve the capacity of existing roads by using smart technology.