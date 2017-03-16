Ex-footballer Adam Johnson loses appeal

Image copyright PA/Durham Police Image caption The former Sunderland footballer is currently serving a six year sentence

Ex-England footballer Adam Johnson has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction for sexual activity with a schoolgirl.

The 29-year-old was jailed for six years last March for sexually touching and grooming the 15-year-old fan.

The former Sunderland player was refused leave to appeal his conviction and sentence in July and launched a second bid.

Three judges rejected the latest appeal and a bid to reduce his sentence.

Johnson admitted grooming the girl and one charge of sexual activity before his trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Jurors found him guilty of sexual touching, but not guilty on a charge relating to another sexual act.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The footballer abused the girl in his car after she asked for a signed shirt

The court heard the sexual activity with the girl happened in the footballer's Range Rover in January 2015 after he had groomed her using social media apps.

Sentencing Johnson, the judge told him he had "every opportunity" to enter guilty pleas to the charges he finally admitted.

He had abused a position of trust and caused his victim "severe psychological harm", he added.