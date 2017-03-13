Crufts 2017: American Cocker Spaniel Afterglow Miami Ink is Best In Show

Image copyright PA Image caption Afterglow Miami Ink was praised for his "happy, wagging tail and charisma"

An American Cocker Spaniel named "Afterglow Miami Ink" has been crowned Best In Show at this year's Crufts.

The two-year-old pup from Blackpool, won Saturday's Gundog group and was handled by owner Jason Lynn.

With its distinctive long-flowing and tricolour coat and high-set tail, Mr Lynn praised the breed for its merry temperament.

The winning owner said: "He's pretty special and honestly I'm speechless. I'm absolutely shocked and thrilled."

Image copyright PA Image caption The winning Spaniel is also known simply as "Miami"

"This is kind of a special place to be and being here a few years ago prepared me for all the noise and excitement.

"Temperament is probably the hallmark of the breed - his happy, wagging tail and his charisma," said Mr Lynn.

In reserve was a Miniature Poodle, Frankie.

Owner Melanie Harwood congratulated the winner and said of her award: "It's a fantastic result - it was a wonderful line-up of dogs and I'm thrilled for Jason. To get reserve, I'm speechless."

Image copyright PA Image caption Jason Lynn was "shocked and thrilled" after his dog Afterglow Miami Ink won

More than 22,000 dogs have taken part in the four-day 2017 competition at the Birmingham NEC arena, with the most popular entry among Labrador Retrievers.

Around 160,000 dog owners and lovers are estimated to have attended the show - the world's largest dog competition - with entries from 56 countries, culminating in Sunday's Best In Show final.

Now in its 126th year, the competition is host to hundreds of breeds and crossbreeds who are ranked by their agility, obedience and heelwork to music ability, among other competitions.

However, the show has had its fair share of controversy, with some people claiming it does not place enough emphasis on the welfare of dogs.

Campaign group Peta said the show was "all about celebrating dogs who have been bred by humans to have unnatural, exaggerated features".