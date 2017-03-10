East Coast Main Line 'normal' after power cable damage

From the section

Image copyright Virgin Trains Image caption Virgin Trains posted images of the damaged lines on Twitter

Train services on the East Coast Main Line are expected to run as normal after damage to power lines caused major delays.

Passengers were advised not to travel on Thursday evening while engineers attempted to repair cables between Retford and Newark North Gate.

Virgin Trains said it did not expect disruption on Friday morning, although several early services were cancelled.

It would provide updates on its website, it said.

The rail operator said changes to Friday's timetable included:

05:05 GMT Leeds to London Kings Cross - cancelled

05:07 Doncaster to London Kings Cross - cancelled

05:30 Leeds to London Kings Cross - cancelled

09:03 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 13:49

Thursday's disruption, which led to "chaotic" scenes at stations, also caused shadow chancellor John McDonnell to miss a scheduled appearance on the BBC's Question Time programme.

This week's edition of the political discussion programme was recorded in Sunderland.