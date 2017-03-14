Why a Birmingham woman donated her hair to charity

When Jeba Ali turned 30 she decided to donate 17 inches of her hair to a charity which makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss.

"I've always grown long hair and I've been known as Pocahontas," said Mrs Ali, from Birmingham.

"[My hair] is very personal to me and it's part of my identity," said the 31-year-old who sent her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The young enterprise manager said she was "fearful" about how people may react so she initially hid what she had done with hair extensions.

But after revealing her new look Mrs Ali was surprised by the positive feedback and has no regrets.