Paralysed Chanelle Higgins in Crimewatch hit-and-run appeal
- 6 March 2017
A mother paralysed from the waist down in a hit-and-run collision has told BBC's Crimewatch she wanted "to die there and then".
Chanelle Higgins was on a night out in West Norwood, south-east London, in May when a car mounted the pavement, struck her and a friend, and drove away.
Ms Higgins now uses a wheelchair and has limited upper-body movement.
She will appeal for information on Crimewatch later.
Ms Higgins told the show: "The last thing I remember was going in the ambulance and screaming about my legs hurting, and trying to reach for my legs, and then blacking out and waking up in a hospital bed with all tubes in my mouth my neck my nose.
"And they told me that I was paralysed and I had very limited use to my hands - it was just horrible.
"If I'm honest I just wanted to die there and then."
Monday's special episode of Crimewatch will focus on the consequences of road crime after the law was toughened for using a mobile phone while driving.
Last week, penalties and fines for offenders were doubled to six points and £200 respectively.
Following what happened to her, Ms Higgins said her children were her motivation.
She said: "If I didn't have kids I would have given up because it was so hard, so painful.
"I am not going to let them see Mummy's weak. Mummy's too strong. I'm a fighter."
Ms Higgins' appeal will air at 21:00 GMT on BBC One.