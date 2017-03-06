Paralysed Chanelle Higgins in Crimewatch hit-and-run appeal

Media caption CCTV footage shows the moment a mother is left paralysed after a hit-and-run

A mother paralysed from the waist down in a hit-and-run collision has told BBC's Crimewatch she wanted "to die there and then".

Chanelle Higgins was on a night out in West Norwood, south-east London, in May when a car mounted the pavement, struck her and a friend, and drove away.

Ms Higgins now uses a wheelchair and has limited upper-body movement.

She will appeal for information on Crimewatch later.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Chanelle Higgins now has limited upper body movement

Ms Higgins told the show: "The last thing I remember was going in the ambulance and screaming about my legs hurting, and trying to reach for my legs, and then blacking out and waking up in a hospital bed with all tubes in my mouth my neck my nose.

"And they told me that I was paralysed and I had very limited use to my hands - it was just horrible.

"If I'm honest I just wanted to die there and then."

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened off Norwood High Street, West Norwood

Monday's special episode of Crimewatch will focus on the consequences of road crime after the law was toughened for using a mobile phone while driving.

Last week, penalties and fines for offenders were doubled to six points and £200 respectively.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The car hit Chanelle Higgins and a friend

Following what happened to her, Ms Higgins said her children were her motivation.

She said: "If I didn't have kids I would have given up because it was so hard, so painful.

"I am not going to let them see Mummy's weak. Mummy's too strong. I'm a fighter."

Ms Higgins' appeal will air at 21:00 GMT on BBC One.