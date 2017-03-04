Free-running 'jam' to remember Paris Metro death teen

Image copyright PA Image caption Nye Newman died in an accident in Paris on New Year's Day

Free-runners have gathered to remember a parkour enthusiast who died in an accident on the Paris Metro.

Nye Frankie Newman, 17, from Aldershot in Hampshire, died in the French capital on New Year's Day.

A minute's silence was held at the Guildford memorial, organised by the 10-strong Brewman parkour group which he co-founded.

His friends were due to take part in a "remembrance jam" afterwards.

Guildford council and Surrey Police warned businesses to take "reasonable measures to prevent rooftop access".

But organiser Luke Stones said: "We have had made it clear people should not go on rooftops.

"If they go on rooftops, it's not parkour, that's another sport. Today, we are sticking to ground level."

He said rooftop running was more usually referred to as urbex, climbing or roof-topping.

"A good 200 people" had turned up for the event, he added.

Image copyright BremanParkour Image caption Mr Newman visited Hong Kong and China in 2016

Mr Stones said: "Today is a memorial held in remembrance of Nye. We are remembering him, training and the team is meeting up."

He said people had travelled from across Europe and Hong Kong, where Mr Newman visited in the summer.

Mr Stones said organisers could not comment on Mr Newman's death, but confirmed he "was not participating in parkour" at the time of the accident.

Guildford council said it provided Portsmouth Road car park as a meeting place for the memorial, but not as a place for free-running.

A statement said: "By providing an area for the memorial event, the council does not condone or encourage Parkour or free-running in our car parks, properties or anywhere else in the town or borough, whether it is at a low level or on rooftops."

The UK this year became the first country to officially recognise parkour as a sport.