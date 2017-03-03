Home care provider goes into liquidation

Image copyright Science Photo Library

A care provider that supplies services across the South West and the Midlands has gone into liquidation.

Cleeve Link Homecare helps elderly people in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, North Somerset, Oxfordshire, South Gloucestershire and Worcestershire.

Gloucestershire County Council said the Care Quality Commission (CQC) told it on Thursday the firm had been put into liquidation by its holding company.

A council spokesman said everybody would continue to receive their care.

Councillor Dorcas Binns, cabinet member for older people at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "We're one of a few councils, including neighbouring Worcestershire and Oxfordshire, affected by this decision and we have worked quickly with our partners to keep services available.

'Continued care'

"Our priority is the health and wellbeing of the people that depend on the service and no-one will go without care they need during this time."

Donna Miles, from the county council, said the 487 people who received services from Cheltenham-based Cleeve Link in Gloucestershire would "continue to receive their care".

She added the council was working to continue to support people "into the weekend" and to "secure the staff in the care sector and guarantee them work going forward".

Deborah Ivanova, CQC's deputy chief inspector of adult social care for London and the South, said: "CQC is aware of the financial situation of Cleeve Link Healthcare and we are currently in close liaison with the provider, clinical commissioning groups and the local authority commissioners.

"Our priority at this time is to work with stakeholders and commissioners to ensure that people using services remain safe and continue to receive a service that meets their needs."