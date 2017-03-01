Corrie Mckeague: Man arrested over missing serviceman

Image copyright Katie Thompson Image caption Corrie Mckeague was last seen on a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Police looking for airman Corrie Mckeague have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 23-year-old, from Dunfermline, went missing on 24 September last year in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

The man is not the driver of the bin lorry which collected refuse from the area where Corrie was last seen, Suffolk Police said.

He is not related to the missing gunner, who was based at RAF Honington, the force confirmed.

For the latest on this story visit our Suffolk live page

Work is continuing on a landfill site at Milton ahead of a police search, which is now likely to start in the next seven days.

Officers have issued CCTV footage of two people who were seen on foot in Brentgovel Street or the "horseshoe" area of the town, around the time of the last sighting of him.

Det Supt Katie Elliott said: "We are continuing to make progress on the investigation and we will be starting the landfill site search as soon as the preparatory work is complete.

"We have been carrying out a lot of inquiries behind the scenes and our work continues to find the truth about what happened to Corrie."