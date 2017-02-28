Northern, Southern rail and Merseyrail staff to strike

Image copyright Merseytravel Image caption Merseyrail plans to introduce a new fleet of driver-only-operated trains from 2020

Staff on Northern, Southern rail and Merseyrail have voted to strike in a dispute over the role of guards.

The RMT union announced the walkouts in a dispute with the firms over plans to remove guards from trains, which would become driver-only-operated (DOO).

Union officials, who confirmed the 24-hour strike on 13 March, say the move will make trains potentially dangerous.

The Office of Road and Rail insists they are safe provided the right equipment and training is given.

As well as walking out on strike, Merseyrail members will also not work any "rest days" from Monday 7 March indefinitely.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the result "sends out the clearest possible message" that the union "is prepared to stand up and fight for public safety and the guard guarantee".

He said the union's position on DOO "is perfectly clear" - "we will not agree to any introduction of DOO".

Image copyright PA Image caption The dispute is over who is responsible for opening and closing the train doors

In a statement, Mr Cash said the firms have "the best part of two weeks to get round the table and negotiate a settlement".

Arriva Rail North, which operates Northern trains, provides services across the north of England.

Merseyrail plans to introduce a new fleet of 52 (DOO) trains from 2020 and said none of the permanent guards or guard managers would lose their jobs.

The union said more than 81% of members at Northern and Merseyrail voted for strike action and more than 93% voted for action short of a strike.

Image copyright PA Image caption Southern rail passengers have faced months of delays and disruption

During a one-day walk-out last week, Southern said it was able to run nearly 90% of trains.

Last week, the drivers' union Aslef met Southern for talks after its members rejected a deal.

It said it was working to ensure there were no more drivers' walkouts, but it still has a mandate to strike.

The BBC understands further discussions are being held with Aslef this week.