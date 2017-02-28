England

Footballer Adam Johnson appeal bid judgement reserved

  • 28 February 2017
Adam Johnson Image copyright PA/Durham Police
Image caption The former Sunderland footballer was sentenced to six years in prison

Disgraced ex-England footballer Adam Johnson will have to wait to learn whether a fresh appeal against his child sex conviction has been allowed.

The 28-year-old was jailed for six years last March for sexually touching and grooming a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

He was later refused leave to appeal his conviction and sentence, but launched a second bid late last year.

A panel of three judges reserved its decision on the new application at the Appeal Court earlier.

A decision will now be made at a future date.

Johnson was found guilty of sexual touching, but not guilty on a charge relating to another sexual act.

The former Sunderland player had previously admitted grooming the girl and one charge of sexual activity.

