Terror offenders Mohammed Mayow and Mohanned Jasim jailed

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Mayow (left) and Mohanned Jasim were arrested in Dover days after the Paris attacks

Two men arrested as they tried to leave the UK have been jailed at the Old Bailey for terrorism offences.

Mohammed Mayow, 23, of Dorest Avenue, Hayes, west London, was jailed for five years and two months on Friday after previously admitting distributing a terrorist publication.

Mohanned Jasim, 21, of Montague Street, Southall, was jailed for two years.

He had pleaded guilty to publishing a statement to encourage others to commit an act of terrorism.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mohammed Mayow was jailed for more than five years at the Old Bailey

Det Supt Ian Hunter, from the South East Counter Terrorism Unit of Thames Valley Police, said: "These arrests were a direct result of good work by Kent Police officers at the Port of Dover who intervened to stop them leaving the country.

"Whilst we cannot be certain exactly where Mayow and Jasim were heading or what they intended to do, the subsequent investigation enabled these offences to be identified and the sentences reflect the seriousness of sharing extremist material."

The pair were arrested by Kent Police at Dover's Eastern Docks on 15 November 2015, just two days after the terrorist attacks in Paris which left 129 people dead.