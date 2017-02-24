Woman killed in Storm Doris named

Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Ambulance crews attended the scene in Wolverhampton

A woman who died after being hit by "coffee table-sized" debris in Storm Doris has been named.

Tahnie Martin, a 29-year-old university worker from Stafford, was passing Starbucks coffee shop in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton when wooden debris from a nearby building hit her.

Ms Martin suffered "very serious head injuries" and died at the scene.

A number of people were also injured as winds of up to 94mph were recorded across the UK.

West Midlands Police said they were working with Wolverhampton City Council and the Health and Safety Executive to establish what happened.

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "We are still trying to ascertain who the building belongs to and whether there is any criminal liability.

"This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Miss Martin's family.

"We would ask that their privacy is respected in their time of grief."

'Highly valued'

University of Wolverhampton vice-chancellor, Professor Geoff Layer, said: "We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss.

"During Tahnie's short time at the university, she made a real impact both in a professional and personal capacity.

"She became a very popular member of the team and was highly valued."