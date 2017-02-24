Trevor Timon jailed for six years over single-punch killing
- 24 February 2017
- From the section England
A man who killed banker Oliver Dearlove with a single punch has been jailed for six years, with five years on extended licence
Trevor Timon attacked Mr Dearlove after a row broke out when he spoke to a group of women while waiting at a taxi rank in Blackheath in August 2016.
Earlier this week Timon, aged 31, from Plumstead, was cleared of murder at the Old Bailey.
But he had already pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.