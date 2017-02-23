Syria terror suspect arrested at Heathrow

Image caption The man was arrested at Heathrow Airport

A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of Syria-related terror offences, police have said.

The suspect, 26 and of no fixed address, was detained by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit officers after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

He is being held in custody in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police said the arrest was pre-planned and there was no threat to the safety of the flight or the airport.