Briton David Ezekiel presumed murdered in South Africa
- 23 February 2017
- From the section England
A British man has been found dead, presumed murdered, in South Africa, his family has said.
London-born David Ezekiel, 60, moved to South Africa 35 years ago, but went missing last week.
The grandfather-of-two, who lived alone and has brothers in Hertfordshire, had been the subject of a social media campaign to try and find out what had happened to him.
Family sources have now said his body has been found.
A former chef, Mr Ezekiel more recently ran a handyman business.
It is thought he drove out of his gated community in Johannesburg, in a convoy with two other vehicles, to try to do a car deal.