Briton David Ezekiel presumed murdered in South Africa

Image caption London-born David Ezekiel lived in a gated community in Johannesburg

A British man has been found dead, presumed murdered, in South Africa, his family has said.

London-born David Ezekiel, 60, moved to South Africa 35 years ago, but went missing last week.

The grandfather-of-two, who lived alone and has brothers in Hertfordshire, had been the subject of a social media campaign to try and find out what had happened to him.

Family sources have now said his body has been found.

A former chef, Mr Ezekiel more recently ran a handyman business.

It is thought he drove out of his gated community in Johannesburg, in a convoy with two other vehicles, to try to do a car deal.