Man missing after Thai full moon party

Image copyright Apperley family Image caption Andrew Apperley had been holidaying alone and was due to fly home later, his family say

A man has been reported missing in Thailand having failed to return to his hotel four days after going to a beach party.

Andrew Apperley, from Eastbourne, was staying at a hotel in Boput and went to a full moon party on 12 February.

He told his mother he would be returning the following morning, but the hotel reported to police he had not returned four days later.

His family said his passport and driving licence remained at the hotel.

Mr Apperley had flown into Ko Samui from Bangkok to go to the party in Ko Phangan, his brother told the BBC.

Richard Applerley, from Gloucestershire, said his brother checked in the morning of the party and left his passport and driving licence with the hotel reception.

Before going out Andrew had a conversation with his mother Linda on the social media app WhatsApp and said he would be be getting the boat back to the hotel the following morning.

'Family distress'

The Hotel ibis Samui Bophut confirmed earlier he still had not been seen and his documents were still in their possession.

His bank told his family his cards had not been used since going to the party.

Mrs Apperley sent a message to her son's mobile phone, but did not get a delivery report to say he had received it.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: "Our officers are currently liaising with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to find out what has happened to Andrew as quickly as possible as we understand the distress his family is going through."

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said: "We are providing support to the family of a British national who has been reported missing in Thailand.

"We are in contact with local authorities."