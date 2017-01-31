Footballer Adam Johnson in second jail sentence appeal bid

Image copyright PA/Durham Police Image caption The former Sunderland footballer was sentenced to six years in prison

Disgraced ex-England footballer Adam Johnson has launched a second legal bid against his conviction for sex acts with a 15-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old was jailed for six years in March 2016 after being convicted of sexual touching and grooming.

He was turned down leave to appeal his conviction and sentence last year but has now launched a second bid.

His case is due to be heard at the Court of Appeal on 28 February.

The former Sunderland midfielder will be asking the court for permission to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

His sister, Faye Johnson, who has led a campaign to have his conviction overturned, tweeted: "Pleased that we now have a date for Adam's appeal against conviction and sentence. I hope that justice can finally be done for my brother."

Johnson's trial at Bradford Crown Court heard that he had kissed and sexually touched the schoolgirl in his Range Rover, in a secluded spot in County Durham.