Manchester United fans banned after FA Cup violence

Image copyright Google Image caption The rival fans clashed in Bengal Street in the Ancoats area of Manchester

Twelve Manchester United supporters have been handed football banning orders following disorder before an FA Cup fixture.

More than 100 fans were involved in city centre violence ahead of Manchester United's game against Sheffield United on 9 January 2016.

Bottles were thrown at officers amid the scuffles, but no-one was injured, Greater Manchester Police said.

Those taken to court were banned from games for three to five years.

The disorder began when a group of around 80 Sheffield United fans came face-to-face with about 40 Manchester United supporters after leaving a pub.

When the visiting fans reached Bengal Street in Ancoats the rival groups attacked each other.

Police footage showed one man launching a glass bottle.

A total of 15 Manchester United supporters were summonsed to court over the incident.

Eleven Manchester United supporters were handed banning orders on 24 January.

A twelfth man received an order when he appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

PC Alex Robinson said: "This was a violent incident which resulted in significant disorder and would have been extremely frightening for anyone who witnessed the events that unfolded.

"Thanks to police intelligence, officers were able to identify the potential for conflict and ensure the disorder was quickly brought to a close."

Banning orders

The following men received five-year banning orders:

Gavin Pinder, 39, of Lord Lane, Failsworth, Greater Manchester

Karl Anderson, 31, of Woodward Street, Ancoats, Manchester

Lee Berrie, 27, of Heather Close, Burscough, Ormskirk

The following men received three-year banning orders: