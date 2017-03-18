Photography Show 2017: Secrets behind the shots
- 18 March 2017
The Photography Show 2017 is to be held in Birmingham, England. The event will also have a "behind the lens" theatre where photographers will share the secrets of their best shots.
Matilda Temperley
This image by Matilda Temperley shows circus man Thomas Chipperfield with Tsavo, a huge mature lion. Mr Chipperfield, like the eight previous generations of his family, grew up training performing animals. Their base is currently in Scotland, where the lions eat a great deal of venison.
Tobishinobi
The Photography Show will be at the National Exhibition Centre between 18 and 22 March. Tobishinobi took this image in New York. He says: “I really like the mood of this scene. I saw the guy walking into the shot and wanted an awkward composition to match his demeanour: That's how this shot came about. Keep an eye out for interesting moments that have not yet appeared.”
Jacob James
In this picture, Jacob James travelled to Romania where he photographed traditional shepherd Vasille Gandila collecting hay in the space above his workshop.
Richard Bradbury for Guinness World Records
Guinness Book of World Records photographer Richard Bradbury will share some of his stories behind shooting record breakers and what it takes to capture those all-important moments. He says: "Kevin Scott’s Monowheel achieved the Guinness world record speed of 61.16mph. This amazing machine is easier to ride than it is to stop."
Richard Bradbury for Guinness World Records
Richard Bradbury captured this picture of Austrian professional stuntman Joseph Toedtling. He holds the world record for the longest continuous body burn, at 5 minutes 41 seconds. He also has several other burn-related records, including the (surely not over-contested) record for being dragged along by a horse while on fire.
Karl Holtby
Karl Holtby calls this shot Gone Fishing. He says: “This is Filey Brigg on the East Yorkshire coast, and is about as close as you can get to the sea without actually being immersed. The wild North Sea is to the left here, and the slightly calmer bay to the right. Seconds after this shot was taken my tripod was almost lost to a rogue wave, luckily the reflexes kicked in and I was able to catch it. These fisherman were intrigued as to what I had captured and they seemed pleased with the image."
Matilda Temperley
Matilda Temperley took a number of photographs of the impact of flooding on the Somerset countryside in England at the beginning of 2014. This shows a submerged car on the road between Muchelney and Langport.
Jacob James
Fire Kukeri festivals happen every year in January and February in the villages surrounding Pernik in Bulgaria happen. The festivities have pagan roots and finish with the lighting of a large bonfire in the village square.
Karl Holtby
Karl Holtby says he had wanted to photograph Porth Nanven in Cornwall for some time, but when he did, "little can prepare you for the atmosphere of this location which feels like some Jurassic, lost world. Even on the drive down to this bay, one is surrounded by foliage with leaves the size of cars, like nothing I'd seen previously in Britain. Once on location I was rewarded with the classic luminous Cornish light that has inspired so many artists. And the sounds of the 'dinosaur egg' boulders being tossed around was quite thunderous, like nature's very own bowling alley.”