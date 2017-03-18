Photography Show 2017: Secrets behind the shots

Karl Holtby says he had wanted to photograph Porth Nanven in Cornwall for some time, but when he did, "little can prepare you for the atmosphere of this location which feels like some Jurassic, lost world. Even on the drive down to this bay, one is surrounded by foliage with leaves the size of cars, like nothing I'd seen previously in Britain. Once on location I was rewarded with the classic luminous Cornish light that has inspired so many artists. And the sounds of the 'dinosaur egg' boulders being tossed around was quite thunderous, like nature's very own bowling alley.”