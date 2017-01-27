Bath tipper truck crash: Matthew Gordon and Peter Wood jailed

Image copyright PA Image caption Truck owner Matthew Gordon (l), and mechanic Peter Wood (r), were previously found guilty of manslaughter

A haulage boss and a mechanic have been jailed following a 2015 tipper truck crash that killed four people in Bath.

Matthew Gordon and Peter Wood were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to seven and a-half years and five years three months, respectively.

They were told the lorry had "truly serious faults" that were "obvious to anyone".

Mitzi Steady, four, Robert Parker, 59, Philip Allen, 52, and Stephen Vaughan, 34, died in the crash in February 2015.

Philip Potter, 20, the truck's driver, was cleared of dangerous and careless driving following a trial in December.

Image caption Clockwise from top left: Mitzi Steady, Philip Allen, Stephen Vaughan and Robert Parker all died in the crash

Mitzi, from Bath, was one of a number of pedestrians struck when the lorry, which had faulty brakes, sped out of control on Lansdown Hill.

Mr Allen and Mr Vaughan, both from Swansea, and Mr Parker, from Cwmbran, south Wales, were in a car hit by the vehicle.

Mr Justice Langstaff said Gordon and Wood had a "cavalier" attitude to maintaining the firm's vehicles.

Sentencing, the judge said: "I accept that neither of you intended death or injury or even brake failure. You did not wish it.

"But the fact is that a lorry as heavy as this is likely to cause serious injury and death to members of the public unless properly maintained."

Image copyright PA Image caption The judge said the failures regarding the brakes on the 32-tonne tipper truck were "inexplicable"

He added: "The brakes are critical. You know this. You knew that being casual about the safety risked the lives of others. Your failures are inexplicable.

"If they were one-off failures that would be bad enough, but they are not. They were part and parcel of the way you approached your responsibilities."