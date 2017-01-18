Southern rail 'full service' to resume

Southern rail is to restore a "full train service" from Tuesday after a union suspended industrial action, the rail firm has said.

The train drivers' union Aslef had been due to strike for three days next week but has called off the walkouts.

The rail operator has said this week's rosters had already been issued and it would not be possible to reintroduce a full timetable until Tuesday.

Aslef's strike days had been planned for 24, 25 and 27 January.