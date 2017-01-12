Prisoners had al-Qaeda terrorist magazine in jail

Image copyright BBC, PA, Google Image caption Inmates at (clockwise from top left) Belmarsh Prison, HMP Woodhill, HMP Frankland and HMP Manchester were found with the magazine

Prisoners have been caught with a banned terror group's magazine while in jail, it has been revealed.

Inmates in high security prisons in Durham, London, Manchester and Milton Keynes were found with al-Qaeda's publication Inspire in the past five years, the Ministry of Justice said.

Possession of it can be a criminal offence and each copy was removed.

Justice minister Sam Gyimah said the government would "not tolerate extremist material in prisons".

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question tabled by shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon.

They show a prisoner at Belmarsh Prison in London was found with the terror magazine in 2011 while two prisoners at HMP Manchester were caught with it in 2012 and 2013.

An inmate at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes had it in 2013 and a prisoner at HMP Frankland in Durham had it confiscated in 2015.

Mr Gyimah said the "possession or smuggling of material associated with a proscribed group" may be an offence under the Terrorism Act 2006 or the Offender Management Act 2007.