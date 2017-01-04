Four charged over Oldham 'hit and run' deaths
- 4 January 2017
- From the section Manchester
Four men have been charged over an apparent hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve in which two cousins died.
Zaneta Krokova, 11, and Helina Kotlarova, 12, were holding hands as they crossed a road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, before they were hit.
Gabor Hegedus, 38, faces charges including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
Three other men have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Helina died at the scene in Ashton Road, and Zaneta later died in hospital.
Mr Hegedus, of Oldham, was also charged with failing to stop after a collision, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and failing to report the crash.
David Orsos, 18, Janos Kalanyos, 50, and Zoltan Peto, 49, also of Oldham, have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
All were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.