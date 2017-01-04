Four charged over Oldham 'hit and run' deaths

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Helina Kotlarova (left) and her 11-year-old cousin Zaneta Krokova were killed in the crash

Four men have been charged over an apparent hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve in which two cousins died.

Zaneta Krokova, 11, and Helina Kotlarova, 12, were holding hands as they crossed a road in Oldham, Greater Manchester, before they were hit.

Gabor Hegedus, 38, faces charges including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Three other men have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Helina died at the scene in Ashton Road, and Zaneta later died in hospital.

Image caption Floral tributes continue to be left at the scene

Mr Hegedus, of Oldham, was also charged with failing to stop after a collision, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and failing to report the crash.

David Orsos, 18, Janos Kalanyos, 50, and Zoltan Peto, 49, also of Oldham, have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

All were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court later.