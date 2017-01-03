'Firearm found' after M62 police shooting

A suspected firearm was found in car carrying a man who was shot dead in a police operation off the M62, the watchdog the IPCC has said.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, was fatally wounded on a slip road off the motorway in Huddersfield on Monday evening.

A non-police issue firearm was discovered in the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was travelling, the IPCC said.

Police are believed to have searched Mr Yaqub's home in the town. Armed officers could be seen outside.

West Yorkshire Police said earlier that Mr Yaqub was shot during a planned operation.

The weapon found at the scene is being "further examined", the IPCC said.