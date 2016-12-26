HIV-positive man in court charged with infecting others

Image copyright Google Image caption Daryll Rowe is due back at Newcastle Crown Court in January but the case is likely to be transferred to Sussex

A man has appeared in court charged with deliberately infecting male lovers with HIV.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address, entered no plea to seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of attempted GBH.

The hairdresser, originally from Edinburgh, was arrested in Brighton and re-arrested in Wallsend, Tyneside after failing to answer bail.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates at Newcastle Crown Court.

Gary Buckley, prosecuting, told the court the defendant was HIV positive and is alleged to have slept with the men between October last year and January.

Mr Rowe is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court next month.

He was told the case was being dealt with by Sussex Police and was likely to be transferred from Newcastle to a court in the force's local area.