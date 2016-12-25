Man charged with deliberately infecting others with HIV

Image copyright Thinkstock

A man has been charged with infecting other men with HIV deliberately.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested in Brighton following the allegations earlier this year.

After failing to answer bail he was re-arrested in Wallsend, North Tyneside, after work by Northumbria Police, Police Scotland and Sussex Police.

Mr Rowe has been charged with eight counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court later in the week.